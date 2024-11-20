NBA Mock Draft: Hornets projected to take guard with comparison to Lonzo Ball
The highly anticipated 2025 NBA Draft feels like lightyears away, but it's never too early to look ahead, especially when talking about the Charlotte Hornets, who have picked in the lottery in each of the last eight drafts.
In most scenarios where teams have a strong young core of talent, they would like to be picking in the back half of the first round because it means progress was made in the win-loss column. The Hornets, on the other hand, may be content with selecting in the lottery in 2025. If they fall outside of the top 14 picks, they will then send their first-round selection to the San Antonio Spurs.
Although the Hornets would love to make a push for the playoffs, they're not quite ready to make a run if they were to get there, so going slightly beyond the play-in tournament isn't beneficial as far as the Hornets' draft pick is concerned.
Currently, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report has the Hornets projected to take French guard Nolan Traore with the ninth overall pick. Wasserman's player comp for Traore just so happens to be LaMelo Ball's older brother, Lonzo.
Jonathan Wasserman's reasoning for Traore to the Hornets:
"Nolan Traore continues the pattern of mixing productive and off games; with the effective performances highlighting his speed, craftiness, passing IQ, and improving shotmaking, and the inefficient showings shining a light on his lack of finishing explosion and shooting consistency.
"The highs outweigh the lows for an 18-year-old averaging 12.0 points and 5.1 assists in Pro A and Basketball Champions League. And we continue to see more NBA point guards succeeding without plus athletic traits, instead tapping into things like footwork, timing, IQ, and touch.
"Traore clearly has a unique understanding for how to run offense, set the table, and freeze defenses."
