Hornets to debut new NBA Cup Court today vs. Knicks
The Charlotte Hornets have not hosted an NBA Cup matchup yet this year. Today's game at noon EST will be the first one, and it will feature a brand -ew court. The Cup gives teams the chance to get creative with their home floor, something the Hornets did last year. They're switching it up to face the New York Knicks today, though.
The Hornets have played and lost two NBA Cup games, but both of them were on the road. This will be the first time they host one and the first time Charlotte fans will get to see their take on the stylish courts. They have one more matchup in the Group Stage, another home bout with the Philadelphia 76ers on December 3.
The Hornets have a very slim shot at getting out of the Group Stage. They lost both contests by a combined 26 points, and they'll likely need two blowout wins to advance. Whether or not the new court will inspire them remains to be seen, but the team's hands have arguably been tied behind its back.
While they're bringing in a new floor, the Hornets playing on it will be very thin. LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, Mark Williams, Tre Mann, and Nick Richards are all out. They face an uphill battle tonight and in the NBA Cup.
