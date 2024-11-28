Charles Lee commends LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller for carrying offensive load with Hornets' mounting injuries
Through the first 18 games of the NBA season, the Charlotte Hornets have been ravaged by injuries. Two starters and three key rotational players have all been out of action for at least a few games, leaving the active roster thin. On offense, it's led to the need for LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller to step up, and they have. Head coach Charles Lee praised them for that.
Charles Lee praises LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller for taking offensive work
The Charlotte Hornets lost once again last night, but it was not without LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller once again combining for more than half the team's total points. They have done that for the past four games. As everyone has gone down around them, they've stepped up to carry the load for Mark Williams, Nick Richards, Grant Williams, Tre Mann, and Miles Bridges.
Head coach Charles Lee said, "They're doing a great job, I'm really happy with their growth. We're challenging them in a lot of different ways without some other offensive cogs, I would say. They have to step up their offensive load. While also helping themselves, they need to bring their teammates along and we have to understand how much we all need each other."
Lee's comments come after Ball and Miller, along with a career night from Tidjane Salaun, helped mount a furious comeback against the Miami Heat. A 17-point deficit entering the fourth turned into a one-point lead with less than a minute to go, but the Hornets fell short. Ball had 32, albeit on an inefficient 35 shots, and Miller had 21.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Tidjane Salaun on his epic celebration after clutch three: 'I just play like it was a video game'
LaMelo Ball's persistent foul trouble raises questions about his ceiling as Charlotte Hornets' number one option
Hornets provide promising Miles Bridges injury update
Three players the Hornets should target to replace Grant Williams' production