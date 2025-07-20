Hornets will be without PJ Hall in Summer League Final after signing two-way deal with Grizzlies
The Hornets have put the NBA on notice with their impressive Summer League run, and now they’re set to face the Sacramento Kings in the championship. But they’ll be without one of their most impactful players.
That would be PJ Hall.
Earlier this afternoon, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Hall signed a two-way deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. That move makes him ineligible to play in tonight’s title game — and it leaves a major hole in Charlotte’s lineup.
Hall made a strong impression in Las Vegas, quickly becoming one of the breakout stars of Summer League. He averaged 24.2 points and 14.7 rebounds a game while hitting an unbelievable 65.5% from three.
It didn’t matter that it was just Summer League — numbers like that turn heads anywhere.
Hall was all over the place for the Hornets this summer. He showed up with timely scoring, went after every rebound like it mattered, and pulled defenders out so his teammates could get easier looks.
Honestly, without what he brought, Charlotte wouldn’t be in the championship.
But it wasn’t just the box score. He carried himself like a guy who belonged — calm, confident, and ready to compete for a real roster spot when training camp comes around.
Now, that opportunity will come in Memphis instead.
The Hornets' decision not to lock him in with a two-way contract of their own raises some eyebrows.
It could point to a possible trade in the works or simply show confidence in their current frontcourt rotation. With second-rounder Ryan Kalkbrenner, Moussa Diabaté, and veteran Mason Plumlee in the mix, the front office might believe it already has enough depth heading into the season.
Still, watching Hall walk after the performance he put together isn’t easy. He played with energy, confidence, and consistency — the exact qualities that define successful Summer League campaigns.
Now, the Hornets will have to try and finish the job without him.
Whether this move sparks a roster shake-up or simply confirms Charlotte’s direction, one thing is clear — Hall made the most of his opportunity, and now the Hornets have some decisions to make.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets should consider trading for Bulls’ Nikola Vučević to fill frontcourt gap
KJ Simpson's steady play leads Hornets into franchise's first Summer League Finals
Hornets advance to Summer League Finals with victory over OKC Thunder
LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson reveals what it’s like to meet LaMelo Ball in person