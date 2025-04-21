How did the players the Hornets traded mid-season perform with their new teams?
It was a busy year for Jeff Peterson.
The Charlotte Hornets made two deals mid-season, both with the Phoenix Suns. Both the Suns and Hornets had the same fate to end the season, as both squads' seasons ended last Sunday.
In the two deals, the Hornets sent three players to Phoenix, Nick Richards, Cody Martin, and Vasilije Micic. With the season now over, how did the three play in their new home in the desert?
Nick Richards
The Hornets dealt Richards to Phoenix in mid-January for Josh Okogie and draft capital. Richards was immediately thrust into the starting role, replacing now-Hornet Jusuf Nurkic at that spot.
His first month and a half were consistent of what he was doing with Charlotte, averaging 9.3 points and 9.8 rebounds during his first 20 games. During that span, he had 5 different games recording 14+ rebounds, and two 20 point games.
From March 1 on, he stayed consistent with scoring, averaging 9.8 points. That being said, Richards did see a decline in rebounds, only averaging 7.0 to end the year.
Richards' defense was a struggle. He struggled in the pick-and-roll game, and when a bigger player attacked the rim, it was almost like a layup line. He was hunted a lot, and averaged less than a block (0.8) a game despite being 7'0.
Cody Martin
The second deal the Hornets made with the Suns was sending Cody Martin and Vasilije Micic for Jusuf Nurkic and draft capital.
Oh boy, it was a fantastic deal for the Hornets.
Martin played the worst offensive basketball of his entire career in Phoenix. In his 14 games, Cody saw career lows in minutes (14.7), points (3.7), FG% (35.1%), 3P% (11.1%), and assists (1.1).
Martin missed time due to an injury that kept him out of his last few weeks as a Hornet, not suiting up until March 16th.
Cody played aggressive defense, and his hustle and defensive capabilites make him a wing that the Suns would want to keep on next season. He had three steals in two of his first three games, and two in his fourth game.
Though Martin's defense is strong, the Hornets do not miss his offense whatsoever.
Vasilije Micic
Well, let's just say it how it is.
Vasa played in five total games for the Suns, playing 22 total minutes. He never played more than 10 minutes in any of his five games, and did not record a single point.
He actually recorded three turnovers during his time, and only one total assist.
Vasa has a team option in his contract, which the team is unlikely to pick up. It was reported last night that Hapoel Tel Aviv, an Israeli basketball team, is set to sign the Serbian guard to a $5 million deal. Micic would be leaving the NBA after only two seasons with three different teams.
