Initial takeaways from Charlotte's disappointing loss to Tatum, Pritchard, Celtics
The Charlotte Hornets fell to the Boston Celtics (again) 113-103. Following a disastrous first quarter that the Hornets slept through, Charlotte stormed back from down 20 to cut the Boston lead to two late in the third quarter before eventually falling short late. Here are a couple of initial takeaways from the Hornets' loss.
Charlotte needs interior reinforcements
Nick Richards and Mark Williams can not come back soon enough. Without their top two center options available, the Hornets will continue to struggle in the painted area. Moussa Diabate, Grant Williams, and Tidjane Salaün play with the great effort and intensity that Charles Lee preaches, but heart and grit can't always make up for a lack of size against teams with championship aspirations.
Charlotte's next game is in Minnesota on Monday, and the interior trio of Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, and Naz Reid will be licking their chops. The size difference between Charlotte and Boston showed on the glass tonight; it is best reflected in the free throw disparity (26-9 in favor of Boston). The Celtics didn't receive as favorable of a whistle as they did on Friday night, but Boston relentless siege on the paint for four quarters racked up free throw attempts against Charlotte's depleted front line.
Ticky-tack fouls will cost Charlotte games
LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are the most talented duo in Charlotte Hornets history. Ball's quick-trigger three-point shooting and Miller's impressive return to action kept Charlotte in the contest, but the two still have a ways to go in regards to their game-management skills. Both Ball and Miller picked up needless fouls on both ends with untimely mental errors that zapped the team's rhythm. For Charlotte to continue their ascension into "premier" status like the higher ups dream, their superstars must learn to play without fouling. As dazzling as the duo's offensive exploits are, their costly errors are equally as bad on the other side of the spectrum.
Where's Miles Bridges?
The assumed third banana on the Hornets offense is nowhere to be found. Like his front court counterparts, Bridges still plays with great energy and impact the game on the glass, but his offensive abilities have vanished. The veteran forward is unable to separate from his defender with the ball in his hands, and his once gravity-defying athleticism has escaped him. It won't be this bad for the rest of the season, but Bridges has failed to make an impact in the early goings of the 2024-25 season.
