Injury Report: Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
The Charlotte Hornets (12-30) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (25-18) in their first matchup of the season. The second game, originally scheduled for January 9, has been postponed to February 19 due to the wildfires in Los Angeles.
Charlotte enters tonight's matchup having won five of their last eight games and currently ranks 14th in the Eastern Conference, while Los Angeles is riding a three-game winning streak and currently sits at fifth in the Western Conference.
Here is a look at the injury report ahead of tonight's matchup in Charlotte.
The Hornets have multiple players ruled out ahead of tonight's game. Tre Mann continues to remain sidelined due to disc irritation and has not played since the Hornets' 123-121 overtime victory against the Detroit Pistons on November 21. Brandon Miller is out for the season with a right wrist injury, Cody Martin has been ruled out due to core tightness, and Grant Williams is recovering from a right ACL injury that has held him out for the remainder of the season.
On the other hand, the Lakers have LeBron James listed as probable with a left foot issue and Anthony Davis dealing with left plantar fasciitis. Gabe Vincent and Rui Hachimura are both questionable, facing challenges with a left knee and left calf injury, respectively. Additionally, Jalen Hood-Schifino is out due to a left hamstring strain, and Christian Wood is sidelined with a left knee problem. Bronny James Jr. played in the Lakers' 117-96 victory over the Celtics last Thursday and is currently with the South Bay Lakers.
