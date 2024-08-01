Is There a Spot for Brandon Miller on Team USA in 2028?
There's no question about it. The Charlotte Hornets made the right pick when selecting Brandon Miller second overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. He finished third in Rookie of the Year voting behind only Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren after averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 44% from the field and 37% from three.
While out in Las Vegas for Summer League, Miller was chosen to Team USA Select, helping the Olympic team practice and get ready for group play in Paris. It got me wondering...could Miller be featured on Team USA as early as 2028? If he turns out to be the player everyone is painting him out to be (and rightfully so), then yes, there could be a spot for him.
The 2024 USA roster is heavy on veteran talent. This will almost certainly be the last Olympic appearance for LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Jrue Holiday, and perhaps Anthony Davis's last go around. At minimum, there should be four roster spots open due to players retiring or not wanting to participate in the Olympics at or around the age of 40.
Current Roster (Age)
Bam Adebayo (27)
Devin Booker (27)
Stephen Curry (36)
Anthony Davis (31)
Kevin Durant (35)
Anthony Edwards (22)
Joel Embiid (30)
Tyrese Haliburton (24)
Jrue Holiday (34)
LeBron James (39)
Jayson Tatum (26)
Derrick White (30)
Potential options for 2028
Jarrett Allen
Paolo Banchero
Jaylen Brown
Jalen Brunson
Cooper Flagg
Chet Holmgren
Brandon Ingram
Tyrese Maxey
Donovan Mitchell
Trae Young
You could make a case for every single one of these players I listed above. And yes, I know, there are several others that Team USA will consider, but this is who they already have their eyes on. The one thing missing with this bundle of players is depth on the wing. Brandon Ingram is really the only true wing option here and there's a pretty good chance that Miller surpasses him over the next four years. What will help Miller's case is being the key to turning around the Hornets. If he's able to become that face of the franchise type of player who can put the team on his back and get the organization back to the playoffs, more eyes will be No. 24, including Team USA.
