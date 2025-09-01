Is this Jeff Peterson's last year in the rebuilding phase with the Hornets?
It has been quite a while since the Charlotte Hornets have been in the playoffs. The last time they were in the playoffs, not just the play-in, was a decade ago during the 2015-16 season.
Ever since Kemba Walker left for Boston, the Hornets have been in a rebuilding phase. Jeff Peterson tried to change that by adding some key veterans to the roster who should make the team better this summer.
With these veterans and a mix of young players, the Hornets are setting a goal of making the playoffs this season. Is this the last season that they are in the rebuilding phase?
Why the Hornets are no longer rebuilding
Charlotte is no longer going to be transfixed on lottery odds by the time December rolls around. This team is ready to compete in the postseason, and they can do so if they can get the injury bug to cooperate.
Making sure that LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are healthy for the duration of the season is paramount to the Hornets achieving this goal. Ball has especially had problems staying healthy.
Adding Collin Sexton should relieve some pressure to handle the ball from Ball in the starting lineup, which should be able to help him stay healthier throughout the season.
Sexton, along with Spencer Dinwiddie and Mason Plumlee, is a veteran who should have this team in a position to win more games. All of those players were brought in to help guide this team to the postseason.
This is the perfect season for the Hornets to end their postseason drought
Charlotte is never going to get a better time to sneak into the playoffs than this season. Both Indiana and Boston will be missing their best player for the entire season. Milwaukee got worse, too.
As those three teams are set to take a step back, Charlotte has positioned itself to be ready for a leap forward. They are done trying to get high draft picks and hoping that one of them turns into a star.
Jeff Peterson might even make some trades at the deadline to further fortify the frontcourt. He wants this team to start contending, too.
