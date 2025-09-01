Hornets 2026 NBA Draft predictions: Who could wear teal next?
The Charlotte Hornets are coming off one of their strongest offseasons in recent memory. They added two first-round picks in Kon Knueppel and Liam McNeeley while also making the bold move to trade away big man Mark Williams.
President of Basketball Operations’ Jeff Peterson didn’t stop at the draft, either.
They went out and grabbed Collin Sexton and Pat Connaughton in free agency, while also making sure to keep some of their own guys around. The young core is taking shape, but the rebuild isn’t quite finished yet.
Looking ahead, Charlotte has plenty of draft capital to work with. The franchise still owns five first-round picks over the next two seasons, including three in 2027 — a class scouts are already calling one of the deepest in years.
In the short term, the Hornets will enter this upcoming draft with two first-round selections, giving them another chance to add impact talent.
Their own pick projects to land in the lottery, possibly even in the top five. They’ll also get a first-rounder that originally came from Phoenix, Washington, Orlando, or Memphis via the Jusuf Nurkic trade.
Exactly where that second pick lands will come down to protections and swaps, so it’s still a bit up in the air. What isn’t in question, though, is that Charlotte has options. With multiple chances to bring in more young talent, the Hornets are in a great spot to keep building out their roster.
So let’s dive into how they could use those picks — and which prospects might realistically be suiting up in teal.
Pick No. 4 Overall: C Chris Cenac Jr, Houston
It’s no secret the Hornets need a long-term answer at center — and maybe even at power forward. Tidjane Salaün hasn’t looked like a clear piece of the future, unless he takes a major step forward in his sophomore year.
That’s where Chris Cenac Jr. comes in. The Houston commit is already considered a top-10 pick in next year’s NBA Draft and was ranked the No. 7 overall recruit and the top center in his class by 247Sports.
“While Cenac has emerged at a rapid rate in recent months, he is really still just scratching the surface of his potential and has as much untapped long-term upside as maybe any prospect in the national class,” said Adam Finkelstein, Director of Scouting at 247Sports. “What is particularly intriguing about Cenac is the versatility and scope of his natural ability. He checks all the boxes from size to physical tools to budding skill.”
For Charlotte, that makes him an ideal fit. The Hornets already have plenty of firepower on the perimeter with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, but they’re still missing that steady presence inside.
Cenac’s size and athleticism could finally give them a true rim protector and rebounder, while also being someone who can grow right alongside the rest of the young core.
No. 25 Overall (Via Orlando): PG Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn
LaMelo Ball’s talent is obvious, but staying healthy has been a real challenge, and that puts Charlotte in a tricky spot.
He’s also the type of player who could bring back a massive trade package if the Hornets ever decided to explore that option. Right now, the roster doesn’t have a true point guard to step in if Ball misses time or gets moved.
Here’s where Pettiford comes in. He plays at Auburn, a strong program where winning is expected.
Pettiford is still learning, but another year in college should help him get even better.
He’d give them another ball handler who can push the pace, knock down shots, and grow with the rest of the young core. Even if Ball sticks around, Pettiford could thrive as a change-of-pace guard off the bench — the kind of spark the Hornets’ backcourt has been missing.