Projecting LaMelo Ball's 2025-26 statistics
Before his season ended prematurely due to injuries, LaMelo Ball was putting up ludicrous numbers in 2024-25.
His per-game numbers were through the roof (25.2 points, 7.4 assists, 4.9 rebounds), but his per 36 minute stats (28.3 points, 8.3 assists, 4.4 rebounds) and per 100 possessions stats (38.7 points, 11.3 assists, and 7.6 rebounds), paint the picture of a player making the most of his minutes on the court.
Those inflated numbers were due to Ball's league-high 35.9% usage percentage. Usage% is an estimated percentage of team plays used by a player while they were on the floor, in short, the number of possessions a player ends with a shot attempt, foul drawn, or turnover committed.
When projecting Ball's statistics for 2025-26, it's safe to project a tick down in usage rate due to the improved surroundings around Charlotte's superstar point guard.
In LaMelo's most-effective and healthiest season, 2021-22, he averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 assists, and 5.2 rebounds in 32.3 minutes per game over 75 contests with a usage% of 28.2, the second-lowest number of his career.
As Ball's time on-ball has increased, his number of games played has decreased. His usage% has ticked up year-over-year since his All-Star campaign in 2021-22, and the number of games he's been available for has ticked down.
In my opinion, a major reason Charlotte attacked their offseason the way they did, was to ease the playmaking burden that has been on Ball's shoulders for the majority of his career. With a deep stable of ball handlers on the Hornets' roster, LaMelo can scale back his usage numbers while scaling up in efficiency; a trade-off that Charlotte would love to see.
LaMelo Ball's 2025-26 stat projection
23 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists on 45/41/85 splits
We're going to see an evolution from Ball being the Alpha and Omega of Charlotte's offensive attack to him becoming the most-important cog in a well-functioning machine.
Everything will still run through LaMelo. He's unquestionably the Hornets' most-talented player, but with a high-level cast of teammates, we'll see Ball get a chance to flex his playmaking and off-ball skills in 2025-26.
I'm projecting an increase in his shooting splits due his ability to play off-ball with Charlotte's current roster construction. All of Kon Knueppel, Tre Mann, Collin Sexton, and Spencer Dinwiddie were acquired or re-signed to handle the ball which will accentuate LaMelo's deadly catch-and-shoot numbers (36.7% on 218 attempts in 2024-25) and allow him to attack favorable matchups off an advantage created by a teammate.
LaMelo's projected statistical output will have him firmly in All Star consideration next season. The key for Ball to make his second career All-Star game will be the win column, and if the projected jump in efficiency and dip in usage lead to Charlotte's engine playing more games, the Hornets should have no problem wining more games next season.
