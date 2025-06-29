It's clear what Jeff Peterson's next move should be after acquiring Collin Sexton
On the eve of free agency, Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson made a pretty sizable move. He traded veteran center Jusuf Nurkic to the Utah Jazz for guard Collin Sexton and a 2030 2nd-round pick.
One can assume that this takes care of the backcourt, adding a veteran playmaker who can run the offense while also being able to play off of LaMelo Ball.
So, what's next for Jeff Peterson? Here's what we're thinking.
Matt Alquiza: Find some size
Charlotte’s roster is super imbalanced as of right now. Adding an additional center or power forward would do well to ease some of the burden set to be placed on Tidjane Salaün, Moussa Diabate, Ryan Kalkbrenner, and Miles Bridges.
Zach Roberts: Look for a veteran center
With Jusuf Nurkic gone, Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner are the centers on the roster. Collin Sexton is a good player, and he’s necessary, I think. But the addition came at a cost, and fixing that new “hole” should be next up. It shouldn’t be any “star” or anything, but a veteran mentor who can also play minutes and contribute.
Schuyler Callihan: Trade Miles Bridges
This is always a controversial debate, but now is the best time to move on from Bridges. Trade him away for a starting caliber center, even if it's an older player on a slightly expensive contract. By moving Miles, the Hornets will need to acquire contract(s) worth a little over $20 million, so a decent option should be there. By doing this, Charlotte can move Moussa Diabate to the four.
