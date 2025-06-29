Hornets roundtable reaction: Are Kalkbrenner and James draft steals?
After taking Kon Knueppel and Liam McNeeley in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, it was going to be hard for Jeff Peterson to have as successful a round on day two, but boy, did he ever. The Hornets took Duke guard Sion James and Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner.
How well do these two fit with the Hornets? Here's our staff's thoughts.
Schuyler Callihan:
I'll be honest, I was a little confused by the Sion James pick, but I get it. He can develop into a stout defensive player, and if that's the case, there's always room for those types of guys. Kalkbrenner is the real steal of this draft, in my opinion. I thought there would be a chance he could go late in the first round, so the fact that he was there for Charlotte AND that they took him was the right call. Call me crazy, but he just might be the center of the future. Give him a couple of years to develop and adjust to the NBA game, and he could be a key piece of this organization moving forward.
Zach Roberts:
At long last, a big man. Sion James is probably a luxury pick at this point, a swing on a physically gifted defensive player that might not make it (and adding four rookies to a roster is a long shot anyway, so why not?). But Ryan Kalkbrenner is a good pick. I’d rather have had Maxime Raynaud, but the difference is probably negligible. They have their center to develop now.
Owen O'Connor
I think they are both home runs for Jeff Peterson. It’s extremely clear that the Hornets were looking to add players who could impact winning right now, and they nailed it. I think Kalkbrenner is the more exciting pick, especially given what he did at the collegiate level. He’s similar to Luke Kornet, whom Charles Lee has experience with. Each of the three centers in the rotation has different play styles, which gives Lee different sets to throw at teams. As for Sion, he reminds me a lot of Lu Dort. A guy who can wipe out the opposing team's star and be a menace defensively. After nailing day one and adding shooters, the Hornets found two other guys who will also impact winning and defense.
Tom Gorski
Interviewed Kalkbrenner at the NBA Combine. He’s a really good down to earth dude. I also watched him for two years when I covered the Big East. Needs to add some weight, but he’s a really solid fit with Charlotte.
