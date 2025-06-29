ESPN's Bobby Marks names 15 free agents who fit the Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets are still trying to figure out a way to be competitive in what will be a very weak Eastern Conference next season. Next year might be their chance to make the playoffs.
With injuries to Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, and Jayson Tatum, the East is wide open. The Hornets are hoping they can at least make the playoffs.
In order to do that, they need to sign some free agents who can help supplement the young talent that they already have on the roster. Bobby Marks has an idea of some players who can help.
The ESPN insider named 15 free agents who can help the Hornets. One of them is already off the board, as Sam Merrill has signed an extension with the Cavaliers.
Still, there are some interesting names on this list. He names Chris Paul, Malik Beasley, Ty Jerome, Malcolm Brogdon, Dennis Schroder, Luke Kennard, Gary Trent Jr., Jake LaRavia, Tre Man, Cam Thomas, Reece Beekman, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
Note: "The U.S. district attorney's office is investigating Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley on allegations of gambling related to NBA games and prop bets." per ESPN's Shams Charania.
As you can see, that is a very guard-heavy list. He believes that the Hornets need help at the guard spot, even after drafting Kon Knueppel with the fourth overall pick in the draft.
Charlotte needs someone who can help handle the ball because LaMelo Ball can't be counted on to get through an entire season healthy. He hasn't played 52+ games since his second year in the league.
All of those guys are intriguing, but Schroder might be the best fit. He is someone who is comfortable both with the ball in his hands and off the ball. That's the kind of combo guard the Hornets need off the bench.
