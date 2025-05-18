Jeff Peterson doesn't seem defeated despite losing out on top prize Cooper Flagg
It's not Cooper Flagg, and it likely won't be Dylan Harper, but the Charlotte Hornets should still walk away from the 2025 NBA Draft with a really talented prospect who can grow into being a part of this group's young core.
President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson was disappointed that Charlotte didn't get to walk away as the lucky winners of "Capture the Flagg," but still remains optimistic about this year's first-round pick.
"This is a deep draft. Obviously, everyone is competitive and wants to win the lottery, but at the same time, this is what we all do our work for. We prepare for all the players in the draft, so we’re really excited," Peterson said. “It’s top-heavy, but I also think there’s going to be some good players spread all throughout. I’m excited that we have three total picks in this draft, and again, I have utmost faith in our scouting team and our analytics team that we’ll be able to land future Hornets that will be able to impact the franchise.
“Clarity definitely helps," he continued. "Up until this moment, there was just a ton of anxiety, just waiting around to see where we would be picking, but yeah, now that we know that we’ll be picking fourth, it’ll help clear some things up in terms of just conversations with other teams and continue the process.”
In all likelihood, the Hornets will be picking between Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe, Texas guard Tre Johnson, or Duke guard Kon Knueppel. Ace Bailey would firmly be in the conversation if he somehow slips to the Hornets.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Overseas Check-In: How are former Hornets players performing in Asia?
Two former Hornets will play for the Chicago Triplets in the Big 3 league
Lonzo Ball predicts the Hornets trade LaMelo, draft Dylan Harper
Ranking the five Hornets players who are most likely to be traded this summer