Hornets Emerge as Key Player in Blockbuster Knicks-Timberwolves Trade
The Charlotte Hornets are set to make their first September trade in franchise history. In a surprising move just before NBA training camp, the New York Knicks agreed to trade Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a lottery-protected 2025 first-round pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns. The Hornets will act as the third team to facilitate this trade, marking an active move in their roster reshaping efforts.
Shortly after the trade was first reported, Shams Charania revealed more details regarding Charlotte's involvement in the trade.
What Did Charlotte Receive in The Trade?
The full trade details are still unclear, but based on CBA rules, the Knicks need to include more players in the deal. Since the Knicks are over the first salary cap apron, they can't take on more salary than they send out. With Karl-Anthony Towns' contract at $49.2M annually and the combined salaries of Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and DaQuan Jeffries totaling $41.8M, the Knicks are $7.5M short of making the trade work. Additional salary from the Knicks will likely be required to finalize the deal.
Under the previous CBA, the Hornets couldn't make this trade because they were over the salary cap and lacked a trade exception. However, a new rule allows them to use the mid-level exception to take on salaries up to $12.4 million.
There are several ways this trade could be finalized, as details in large blockbuster trades often change during negotiations, leading to potential delays. What’s clear is that the Hornets are staying active in the trade market, especially focused on acquiring future draft picks whenever possible. They look set to remain flexible and open, prioritising the long term goals of the team.
