Jeremy Lamb explains how 'different' Hornets legend Kemba Walker was
He was different.
This was the way Charlotte Hornets fans, coaches, and players would describe the franchise's greatest player ever.
Kemba Walker embodied what it meant to be a Charlotte Hornet. Throughout the ups and downs he stuck through, fighting through injuries, slumps, and everything in between. The former Hornets star is the franchise's all time leader in points, and had the team's highest scoring game ever at 60.
He was often the smallest player on the court, but it did not mattter. His heart and abilities would time and time again make him the best player on the court, and an icon that the people of Charlotte who got the blessing to watch him will be talking about for the rest of their lives.
His former teammates are no different, and a recent clip from Jeremy Lamb shows this.
"He was definitely different."
Lamb said on the Run Your Race podcast.
"He ripped his shoes, and he had like 35 of them, then he wore them the next game. I'm like, 'Bro, you got 135 pairs of shoes in your crib. Get some new shoes!' He was like, 'Nah, I'm playing in THESE!"
The legend of Kemba Walker has been felt even by the team today, as Walker is on head coach Charles Lee's staff as a player enhancement coach.
"It's great for real, just another point guard who [has] done it, he's already done everything, he had a great career and everything, so just to listen and learn from him is great." Hornets current star LaMelo Ball said about Walker being on the staff.
Walker noted that his presence is simply enough for the team.
"It's been nothing but love being back."
