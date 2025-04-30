Jeremy Lamb explains how 'different' Hornets legend Kemba Walker was

🎙️ Jeremy Lamb on Kemba Walker: "He was definitely different."



"He ripped his shoes, and he had like 35 of them, then he wore them the next game. I'm like, 'Bro, you got 135 pairs of shoes in your crib. Get some new shoes!' He was like, 'Nah, I'm playing in THESE.'" 😅 pic.twitter.com/adLWPnsG3S