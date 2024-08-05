Josh Green and Vasilije Micić Set to Clash in Olympic Quarterfinal
Team Australia or Team Serbia - who you got? A question that will surely be on the lips of players and coaches in the Charlotte Hornets locker room in the lead up to Tuesday's Olympic quarterfinal.
Both the Australian National Team (1-2 in group play) and the Serbian National Team (2-1 in group play) successfully navigated the opening stages of the world's biggest basketball tournament to set up a quarterfinal matchup between the two nations. Members of the Hornets franchise and fans alike will be up and at 'em early on Tuesday morning to watch two members of the team duke it out for a potential shot at a medal.
Josh Green has failed to make a significant impact for his nation. The Australian guard comes into the knockout rounds averaging 1.7 points, 1.7 assists, and 0.7 rebounds per game in 15.3 minutes of action without knocking down a shot from the field. Green, traded to the Hornets this summer, is coming off a long season, having played in the NBA Finals with the Dallas Mavericks. Fatigue is likely a factor attributing to his poor Olympic campaign.
On the other bench for Tuesday's matchup sits Vaslilje Micic. His group stage went completely opposite from Green. Micic has been a key cog in the Serbian offensive attack, averaging 13 points and 5.3 assists per game. His best game of the group rounds came in the Serbian's victory over South Sudan that clinched their spot in the knockout rounds. Micic poured in 15 points, dished out 7 assists, and hauled in 7 rebounds, totally controlling the game alongside NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.
Green and Micic are the only Hornets to take part in the Olympic basketball tournament this summer, so expect some nice ratings from the 704 area code for this matchup. You can watch Green and Micic's nations face off at 8:30 A.M. on Tuesday, August 6th on the USA Network or Peacock.
