Miles Bridges, Collin Sexton listed on Hornets' injury report for matchup vs. Clippers

The Charlotte Hornets played the best game of the season just a couple of nights ago in Utah, and arguably one of their best in recent memory, hammering the Jazz by a score of 155-98. Clearly, this group had a sour taste it wanted to get out of its mouth after dropping back-to-back heartbreakers at the buzzer at home.

Tonight, they'll look to move to 2-0 on this West Coast road swing, but may be without a key bench piece in Collin Sexton. The veteran guard was listed as questionable for this one with left hamstring soreness. In six games this month, Sexton is averaging 14.5 points, 3.2 assists, and 1.7 rebounds per game while shooting an efficient ball, connecting on 50% of his shots from the floor and 38% from three-point range.

Veteran starting forward Miles Bridges is also a name to watch when the updated injury report comes out later this afternoon, currently listed as probable with right ankle soreness. It's very rare that a player gets downgraded all the way from probable to out, but we've seen it a few times here recently, including with Brandon Miller.

Over the course of the season, Bridges has seen his offensive responsibility shrink as the team gets healthy, seeing his field goal attempts per game decrease from 18.4 in November to 13.8 in December, and now 12.5 in January. With that, Bridges has become more efficient as a shooter, increasing his field goal percentage from 39.5% in November to 54.7% in six games this month.

Veteran wing Pat Connaughton (illness) is also listed on the injury report as questionable, but he's out of the rotation and will likely continue to be as long as this group stays healthy.

The Hornets and Clippers won't get this one tipped off until 10:30 p.m. ET. So if you plan to stay up for this one, be sure to squeeze in a quick nap so you don't miss the finish. You'll be able to stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

