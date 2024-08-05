Why the Hornets' Future Shines Brighter than the Lakers'
The LA Lakers are the most iconic franchise in the NBA. However, since winning the NBA "Bubble" championship in 2020 they have only reached the Western Conference finals once. In contrast, the Hornets have been glued to the bottom of the Eastern Conference outside of two years finishing 10th in the play-in spots. These two franchises have polar opposition track records, but how do they stack up over the next five years?
To start with, we have to consider LeBron James (39) and Anthony Davis (31) production and age. Even though LeBron continues to produce at a high level, he has acknowledged that retirement is approaching. If LeBron retires in the next two years, what will be left for the Lakers? Anthony Davis remains an All-Star and one of the league's top defenders, but he's had a history of injuries and will be in his mid-30s soon. Beyond that, the Lakers face a significant drop-off in talent.
In contrast, Charlotte boasts two promising young stars: LaMelo Ball (22) and Brandon Miller (21). As they gain more experience, both players are expected to improve significantly. While they might not reach the legendary status of LeBron or Davis, they have the potential to become multiple-time All-Stars. Additionally, Charlotte's third and fourth best players, Mark Williams and Miles Bridges, seem to be a notable upgrade over the Lakers' other options.
With Russell likely to be traded in the next year, the Lakers' best options for a third player after next season will be either Austin Reeves, Dalton Knecht, or Rui Hachimura, that's not a good place to be in. Upgrading LA's roster will be challenging, given that they have only five first-round and five second-round picks over the next seven years. In comparison, Charlotte has nine first-round and twelve second-round picks. This gives the Hornets a significant edge for making future roster improvements.
The Lakers hold a significant advantage in free agency thanks to the appeal of the LA market and the cap flexibility they'll have once LeBron retires. Conversely, the Hornets are less likely to attract major free agents to Charlotte and will likely focus on drafting and trading to build their team. Free agency isn’t a guaranteed solution, as more players are signing extensions and fewer are hitting the open market. The Lakers know this challenge well; between 2013 and 2017, they searched for a new star and struggled, failing to win more than 27 games for four straight seasons.
Finally, the Western Conference remains more competitive than the Eastern Conference, with roughly 10 teams having better future prospects in terms of talent, draft picks, and financial flexibility. The Hornets already seem to be ahead of teams like Brooklyn, Washington, Chicago, and Detroit. They also have the potential to surpass Toronto, Atlanta, and even an aging, asset-poor Milwaukee. While the Hornets’ path to contention is challenging, it appears to be less daunting than the Lakers' path.
