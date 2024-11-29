Josh Green gives Hornets halftime lead with sequence that needs to be seen to be believed
The Charlotte Hornets can thank Josh Green for their halftime lead. The shorthanded Hornets, missing three starters and a bevy of rotational players, are up by three points thanks almost exclusively to Green. He has nine points and an out-of-this-world sequence in the final few seconds.
Josh Green wills Hornets to first-half lead
Josh Green took a huge charge on what could have been one of the final shots of the half. The New York Knicks had clawed back and taken a one-point lead before Green went down hard after the charge. He was down holding his head for a moment before the Hornets resumed play.
Green went down and found some space along the baseline for a short jumper with just a few seconds left in the half. It was smooth, giving the Hornets the lead again. As the Knicks tried to save some time by passing well up the court, Green jumped the passing lane and stole the ball.
With no time to do anything else, the all-alone Green whirled around mid-air and flung the shot toward the rim. He barely got it out of his hands before the buzzer, knocking down another shot to extend the lead.
It gave him nine points overall as the Hornets took a 49-46 lead heading into the break. This NBA Cup matchup has been a slugfest, and Green's team-high scoring has them with a 45.4% chance of earning the upset per ESPN's win percentage.
