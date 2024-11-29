Kemba Walker jokes about the difference between his and LaMelo Ball's 50-point games
Against the Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball had 50 points in a losing effort. It is something franchise icon Kemba Walker is familiar with, and Walker was on the bench to witness Ball's first 50-point outburst. Walker had two career games with 50 or more, including one with 60. He was asked about his best games in relation to Ball's and couldn't help but laugh.
Kemba Walker laughs off comparison between 50-point games for himself and LaMelo Ball
LaMelo Ball was unable to lead a comeback against the Milwaukee Bucks despite his best efforts. A 50-point game with 10 assists only yielded a six-point loss. Kemba Walker said, "I had it harder for sure. I'm 5'11". He's 6'7". I definitely got it harder. That kid is special. I love watching him get 50. Hopefully he can get 61 and I can be there to watch."
Ball has been carrying the load almost every night for Charlotte, something Walker, now an assistant coach with the team, knows well. Ball had the third-highest usage rate in NBA history before an injury forced him out of Friday's contest.
This year, Ball is averaging 31.1 points per game, the second-most in the NBA and a career-best. That's more than Walker had in a full season, as his best year was 2018-2019, when he scored 25.6 per night.
