Josh Green on Hornets' clutch-time experience despite mounting losses: "These guys don't give up"
Despite mounting injuries and a dismal 7-17 record so far, it would be unwise to turn off Charlotte Hornets games early. No matter the deficit, they have often been able to work their way into "clutch-time" minutes this year.
That is defined as the score being within five or fewer points with under five minutes remaining. Hornets forward Josh Green believes that Charlotte's propensity for getting into these games is encouraging even if they often lose them.
Josh Green impressed with Hornets clutch performances
No team has had to play in the clutch more than the Hornets, who've done so in 16 of their 24 games. Six of their last seven, most of which have been without arguably their most clutch player in LaMelo Ball, have been games decided very late.
The Hornets don't often win these games, but Josh Green believes it's valuable experience for his team anyway. “We’re putting ourselves in position every single game. The fact that we’re a young team, I trust everybody. At the end of the day, we need to get through it and see the losing side for us to be able to grow as a team," Green said after a loss by three points to the Atlanta Hawks.
"I’m just happy that the guys don’t give up," he added. "Being down in these games by 15, down by 10, these guys don’t give up and they’re fighters. I’d rather go out fighting every single time and be able to learn than just sitting back and not doing anything. I’m very happy with this team.”
Somehow, the Hornets morph into a significantly better team in pressure situations. Overall, they’re 26thin the NBA in offense, 21st in defense, and 26th in net rating this year per Sam Perley. In clutch time, the Hornets jump to 12th in offense, 23rd in defense, and 20th in net rating. When they get healthier, they could use their fourth-quarter proficiency to churn out more wins.
