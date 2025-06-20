Josh Green undergoes left shoulder surgery; expected to make a full recovery
Charlotte Hornets forward Josh Green underwent surgery to address instability in his left shoulder, the team announced on Friday afternoon.
Green will be out indefinitely, though he is expected to make a full recovery.
The Australian forward is in his fifth year in the NBA, spending the first four with the Dallas Mavericks before being dealt to Charlotte last summer in a multi-team deal revolving around Klay Thompson being sent to the Mavericks.
Green averaged 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists across 68 games, with 67 of those being starts. He averaged a career high 1.1 steals last season, and shot 39.1% from three, the second highest mark of his career.
Josh suffered the shoulder injury towards the end of the 2024-25 season, and it held him out seven of the final nine games of the season.
As mentioned above, Green started in 67 of the 68 games he played this season. With the Hornets expected to draft a guard or wing with their top pick in the draft, Green would likely transition to a bench role that better fits his strengths. This may help benefit the Hornets in terms of roster building, and gives them flexibility with potentially moving either Green again this offseason, or Josh Okogie, who they acquired at the trade deadline from the Phoenix Suns for Nick Richards.
