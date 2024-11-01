Score predictions for Hornets vs. Celtics
The hive will be alive this weekend as the Charlotte Hornets take on the Boston Celtics twice in two days. Can the bugs turn some heads and pick up a win on Friday night?
Here is what our staff thinks.
James Plowright: Celtics 130, Hornets 112.
Charlotte’s defense has been rocky so far, and they haven’t faced anything like the firepower of Boston. With the Celtics coming off an OT loss to Indiana, they will be looking to bounce back. Expect Jrue Holiday and Derrick White to make life tough for LaMelo Ball; you might also see more Grant Williams at the 5 to deal with Boston's five-out spacing.
Prediction record: 1-0.
Matt Alquiza: Celtics 125, Hornets 110.
The return of Brandon Miller will make the Hornets offense more watchable, but it won’t fix the defense enough to stop the freight train that is the Boston Celtics. Charlotte will struggle to get stops, and the improved offense won’t have enough firepower to overcome Boston.
Prediction record: 0-1.
Albert Böttcher: Celtics 122, Hornets 113.
Both teams are amongst the league's highest-scoring ball clubs while struggling a bit defensively. Obviously, Boston is the better team in a lot of ways, but I believe the Hornets will be able to compete tonight, especially if Brandon Miller suits up. Another strong rebounding performance would be crucial to limit the Celtics' three-point attempts.
Prediction record: 3-1.
Carson Cash: Celtics 132, Hornets 117.
Charlotte's defense ran into serious issues against a depleted Toronto. It may get tough to watch at some parts seeing what the defending champions do to this team, but the possible return of Brandon Miller should give this team the firepower and excitement to still make it a fun game... a fun game that ultimately runs away from the Charlotte Hornets.
Prediction record: 2-1.
Austin Leake: Celtics 124, Hornets 110.
Charlotte has a tough task versus Boston as the Celtics have been one of the toughest teams to defend with their ability to shoot. The Hornets' defense thus far hasn’t been ideal and they may struggle against a Jayson Tatum-led offense.
Prediction record: 3-1.
