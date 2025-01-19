All Hornets

Josh Okogie gives his reaction to being traded to the Charlotte Hornets

A small intro of the Charlotte Hornets' newest guard.

Schuyler Callihan

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last week, the Charlotte Hornets made the first of what is expected to be a handful of trades this season, sending center Nick Richards and a second-round draft pick to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for veteran guard Josh Okogie and three second-round draft picks.

Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie. Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Prior to the team's game in Chicago, FanDuel Sports Network sideline reporter Stacy Dales caught up with the newest member of the Hornets to get his reaction on the trade and being dealt in the middle of the season.

“This is my first time being moved during the season. I mean, the basketball part helps because basketball is a universal language. It’s all the other stuff, like moving and stuff, but it’s going to be fun. I’m closer to home. I’m a South baby anyway; I live in Georgia, so I’m closer to my family," Okogie stated.

“I’m excited to get with this young group. Play hard, play fast, and just play together. “I’m going to bring the energy, I’m going to bring the smiles, and I’ll bring the good vibes.”

Okogie won't wow you with his offensive production, but he will certainly bring the energy defensively and bring 100% effort on every single possession. The Hornets have struggled with its consistency on that end of the floor and the front office hopes Okogie can help be a part of the change.

He should make his Hornets debut tomorrow afternoon when the team hosts the Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. EST and can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Former Hornet Nick Richards shines in his Phoenix Suns debut

NBA injury expert provides analysis of Brandon Miller's wrist injury

How Mark and Elizabeth Williams stand out as siblings in the NBA/WNBA

Evaluating where Josh Okogie fits into Hornets' rotation

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News