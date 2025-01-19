Josh Okogie gives his reaction to being traded to the Charlotte Hornets
Last week, the Charlotte Hornets made the first of what is expected to be a handful of trades this season, sending center Nick Richards and a second-round draft pick to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for veteran guard Josh Okogie and three second-round draft picks.
Prior to the team's game in Chicago, FanDuel Sports Network sideline reporter Stacy Dales caught up with the newest member of the Hornets to get his reaction on the trade and being dealt in the middle of the season.
“This is my first time being moved during the season. I mean, the basketball part helps because basketball is a universal language. It’s all the other stuff, like moving and stuff, but it’s going to be fun. I’m closer to home. I’m a South baby anyway; I live in Georgia, so I’m closer to my family," Okogie stated.
“I’m excited to get with this young group. Play hard, play fast, and just play together. “I’m going to bring the energy, I’m going to bring the smiles, and I’ll bring the good vibes.”
Okogie won't wow you with his offensive production, but he will certainly bring the energy defensively and bring 100% effort on every single possession. The Hornets have struggled with its consistency on that end of the floor and the front office hopes Okogie can help be a part of the change.
He should make his Hornets debut tomorrow afternoon when the team hosts the Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. EST and can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
