Former Hornet Nick Richards shines in his Phoenix Suns debut
Just three days after being traded to the Phoenix Suns, former Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards already seems destined for an increased role with his new team.
In his first game with the Suns, Richards was instrumental in helping them pull off a 125-121 victory. The former Hornet scored 21 points while shooting 87.5% from the field, also bringing down 11 rebounds.
When Duane Rankin of the Arizona Central asked Kevin Durant about his new teammates' performance, he was nothing short of complimentary, describing Richards as a “special” player.
Before being traded to Phoenix, Richards’ two most recent games were actually against the Suns. His 15-point and 12-rebound performance against Phoenix on January 7th may have caught the attention of his future team, leading to the eventual trade.
The trade took place on January 15th, when Phoenix sent over forward Josh Okogie and three second-round draft picks for Richards and a second-round pick.
Throughout the season (and his career), Richards has demonstrated the ability to be an effective player (24 points/14 rebounds against Toronto, 22 points/14 rebounds against Philadelphia). While his talent is evident, he had been forced to take a backseat since center Mark Williams returned from injury. Since Williams returned, Richards was averaging seven fewer minutes per game than he had in the previous two months.
Although Richards is getting a new opportunity to showcase his ability, Williams has simultaneously put together the best string of games of his young NBA career. Over the past three games, Williams is averaging 24.7 points, 16 rebounds and one block per game.
