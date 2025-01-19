NBA injury expert provides analysis of Brandon Miller's wrist injury
Just when the Charlotte Hornets had their entire starting lineup healthy, one of their biggest stars, Brandon Miller, went down with a wrist injury that could potentially keep him on the shelf for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Should've known the injury bug would sting the Hornets once again, right?
Miller suffered a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist with no timetable of a return. For now, the Hornets are saying he is out indefinitely.
Well-known and respected NBA injury expert Jeff Stotts provided some insight on Miller's situation from afar. Because he doesn't have all of the details or carefully examine the injury, he's unable to give an accurate diagnosis, of course. But his opinion is something Hornets fans shouldn't take lightly.
"Re: Brandon Miller: The scapholunate ligament is the most frequently sprained carpal ligament. The majority of NBA players that have torn the ligament have ultimately needed surgery, including Jaylen Brown & Bradley Beal. Surgery is accompanied by a lengthy recovery."
Beal's injury occurred in January of 2021 and sidelined him for the rest of the year. He was, however, available at the start of the 2022-23 season. Brown underwent surgery in May of 2021 and was also ready for the start of the next season.
At the time of his injury, Miller was averaging 21 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.
