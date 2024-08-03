All Hornets

Jrue Holiday, Al Horford Speak Highly of Charles Lee

A pair of veterans give their stamp of approval on the Hornets' new coach.

Charles Lee is considered to be one of the brightest young minds in basketball and fortunately for Charlotte Hornets' fans, he'll be the man directing the turnaround for a team who has the longest playoff drought in the NBA.

Lee won two NBA championships as an assistant coach - one with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, and this past season in his lone year on Joe Mazzulla's staff with the Boston Celtics. If anyone knows what it takes to win consistently and make a deep run in the playoffs, it's Charles Lee.

During the Hornets' most recent episode of Reel Access, they were able to catch up with a pair of veterans on the Celtics, Jrue Holiday and Al Horford, to get their thoughts on the Hornets' new head man.

“It’s sad to see him go, but extremely happy for him. He deserves it," Holiday said. "I told him I loved him and how happy I was for him because I mean, obviously, we’ve been through a lot together. To see even before when there was kind of a chance for him to be a head coach and him not get it, but to see him now, I think the timing might be right. You’re just happy for your guys.”

“He’s going to be a great leader for the Hornets," Horford stated. "He’s somebody that’s been in a lot of successful, winning teams and he’s somebody who is going to do whatever it takes to develop and make sure that guys are following his vision.”

