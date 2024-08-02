Miles Bridges Reacts to Draymond Green's Diss of Hornets
Last month, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green took a shot at the Charlotte Hornets when discussing his future on the Club520 podcast.
“I tell you what though, I pray to God if they ever feel the need to get rid of me…at least send me somewhere. If they are going to send me to any non-winning organization, then send me to Detroit. I’d much rather it be to Detroit than Charlotte.”
Hornets forward and fellow Michigan State alum, Miles Bridges, stood up for the team that drafted him and stuck with him through the last couple of years despite everything that happened off the court.
While there is some seriousness to Bridges' response, there's no beef between the two players. Green even stated a few months ago during that season that Bridges is like a little brother to him.
But to bring it back to the Green's initial comments on the Hornets, I don't think he'll have to worry about getting traded to Charlotte. The Hornets understand there's a bit of a past between he and Grant Williams, who is someone the organization views as a glue guy and leader. There's no sense in attempting to acquire Green at any point in the near future and cause some sort of divide in the locker room.
