All Hornets

Miles Bridges Reacts to Draymond Green's Diss of Hornets

Bridges defends the city and team that drafted him.

Schuyler Callihan

Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Last month, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green took a shot at the Charlotte Hornets when discussing his future on the Club520 podcast.

“I tell you what though, I pray to God if they ever feel the need to get rid of me…at least send me somewhere. If they are going to send me to any non-winning organization, then send me to Detroit. I’d much rather it be to Detroit than Charlotte.”

Hornets forward and fellow Michigan State alum, Miles Bridges, stood up for the team that drafted him and stuck with him through the last couple of years despite everything that happened off the court.

While there is some seriousness to Bridges' response, there's no beef between the two players. Green even stated a few months ago during that season that Bridges is like a little brother to him.

But to bring it back to the Green's initial comments on the Hornets, I don't think he'll have to worry about getting traded to Charlotte. The Hornets understand there's a bit of a past between he and Grant Williams, who is someone the organization views as a glue guy and leader. There's no sense in attempting to acquire Green at any point in the near future and cause some sort of divide in the locker room.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

LaMelo Ball Receives Average Ranking Among NBA Point Guards

Report: Hornets Showing Interest in Marcus Morris Sr.

Is There a Spot for Brandon Miller on Team USA in 2028?

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News