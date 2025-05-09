Jusuf Nurkic mock trade: Hornets-Lakers deal doesn't fall through this time
The Los Angeles Lakers, clearly, still need a center. The Charlotte Hornets still have three, and while Mark Williams being traded to LA again is highly unlikely, the Hornets would do well to call the Lakers about another center they're probably keen to move off of.
Jusuf Nurkic is 30 and expensive, but he only has one year left on his contract. He'd be an ideal rental for a team with genuine championship aspirations. As a stronger defender than Williams (not to mention a better shooter), Nurkic might actually fit what the Lakers need a little better. Ultimately, though, the return won't be as strong as Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, and a future first-round pick.
However, given their need and the forced salary match, the Hornets can still come out of this fine. The Lakers get Nurkic and Charlotte's 2028 second-round pick in this mock trade. The Hornets get Maxi Kleber and Gabe Vincent packaged with a 2030 first-round pick.
Kleber and Vincent are both expiring contracts around $11 million, so that's salary matching. However, the Hornets could flip them for more assets later on since they are expiring. Neither are good players, but it's not really as if the Hornets need to compete this year. The money comes off the books next offseason anyway.
The Lakers get a draft pick, something they're sorely lacking, even if it is only a second-round pick a couple of years from now, and their biggest position of need. Trading for Nurkic, even though it's for just one season, might be smarter given the overall weak free agent class.
The Hornets get some more expiring contracts to work with or let fall off, and they get that coveted future first-round pick. This would be a really good way to clear up space and get much-needed draft capital.
