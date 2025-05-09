What are the chances of Nic Batum reuniting with the Hornets?
Former Charlotte Hornets GM Rich Cho and owner Michael Jordan made sure that the forward they traded Gerald Henderson and Noah Vonleh for would spend his prime in the Queen City.
The team gave Nic Batum, who was coming off the best scoring and playmaking year of his career, a five year, $120 million contract. Batum was set to meet with the Dallas Mavericks, but Michael Jordan went full Marlon Brando hours into free agency, making him an offer he culd not refuse.
The team wanted to make a playoff push, and decided Batum, Kemba Walker, and Marvin Williams would help lead them there.
It's been nine years. The Hornets did not see the playoffs once during the span of Batum's massive contract. Kemba Walker left for Boston three seasons after it was signed. Head coach Steve Clifford was fired two years after. Batum went from a 15.1 PPG scorer after his first year on the contract to 3.6 PPG in the final year before the team finally cut ties in the 2020 offseason.
Batum signed with the Clippers that offseason, and immediately saw a career resurgance as a reliable 3&D player. He spent three seasons with the Clippers before the team dealt him to Philadelphia, where after only one season he returned to LA.
The French forward has a player option this offseason. Based off the fact that he returned to LA after they traded him, it is likely that Batum calls the Intuit Dome his home for the remainder of his career.
So, let's say Batum declines his option and hits free agency. Why Charlotte?
The number one answer is Steve Clifford. Clifford was his coach for his first few years in Charlotte, and now sits in the front office for the team. It's a familiar face for Batum with the Hornets, and could be someone he wants to reunite with.
His veteran presence, knowledge of the Hornets, and 3&D ability would be textbook for what the Hornets need. The veteran on the roster last season, Taj Gibson, was more of a coach and occasional spot minutes receiver for the team. Batum would be impactful from day one, and be a key player on both sides of the ball to help build around LaMelo Ball.
Batum could finish out his career back in Charlotte, and not have the stress of fans breathing down his neck over the gigantic contract he was sitting on.
