Josh Green mock trade: Hornets send wing to Western Conference power
The Josh Green experiment with the Charlotte Hornets has not exactly worked out so far.
Everything but steals dropped for Green, and his three-point shooting percentage went up by 0.6%. Otherwise, Green regressed and was not a very valuable player for Charlotte after his summer trade from the Dallas Mavericks.
Green isn't insanely expensive, but he just isn't working out for the Hornets. They need, once again, to revamp their roster, and they could stand to move on from Green. Adding a three-and-D wing was a good idea, but Green just didn't have the impact the Hornets needed.
If they do make a move, the Golden State Warriors make a lot of sense. As a three-and-D wing, he'd thrive in a system that would get him ample open looks and play his defense well. The Warriors have an exceptional defense, and Green would get zero coverage on the floor with Steph Curry and Buddy Hield.
It would involve some sign-and-trades, but the Warriors can send Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney to the Hornets for Green and some second-round picks (New Orleans' 2027, Phoenix's 2029, and Charlotte's 2029).
This gives the Hornets a young player to add to their core. Kuminga is on the outs in Golden State right now, so they'd be happy to get anything for him. The Hornets would be parting with a bit of draft capital, but they have 12 second-round picks to play with through 2031, so they can afford it.
The Hornets would also be getting Kevon Looney, who would either be a one-year rental as a big man (which would be fine) or he could be flipped for more assets later on. Kuminga is the real prize, and Looney is just a salary match for Green.
This would give the Hornets, pre-NBA draft, a lineup of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Jonathan Kuminga, and Mark Williams. The prospect would presumably replace Kuminga in the lineup someday and give them a solid bench player, and they'd all be, except Bridges, 24 or younger.
