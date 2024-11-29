The kids are alright: K.J. Simpson and Tidjane Salaün spark Hornets offense in near upset of Brunson, Knicks
Many prognosticators saw this coming.
When the Charlotte Hornets drafted Tidjane Salaün with the sixth overall pick and K.J. Simpson with the 42nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, it was easy to imagine them sharing the court together early in their careers...with the Swarm in Greensboro.
Due to injuries to 60% of Charlotte's active roster, the duo was tasked with a hefty load of minutes with the senior club in Charlotte during Friday's matinee against New York Knicks and they delivered.
Salaün followed up his career-best 17 point, four rebound game from Wednesday night with another blistering shooting performance on Black Friday. The rookie knocked down four three-pointers en route to a 14 point, eight rebound outing that once again showed the limitless potential that resides in his gangly frame.
Salaün joked after his breakout game on Wednesday that he plays basketball "like a video game," and his release point was all green this afternoon.
His rookie running mate, K.J. Simpson, was a revelation. Simpson struggled with the Orlando Magic's relentless pressue in his first extended NBA action, but this afternoon was a complete 180. The former Colorado Buffalo was forced into action due to LaMelo Ball's absence, and he acquitted himself well while making a push for more minutes as the season progresses.
Simpson was in complete control in all 16 of his minutes. The jitterbug point guard was a menace on defense, digging into the shorts of his matchup on every possession and causing havoc with deflections and strips to make New York's ball handlers uncomfortable.
On the offensive end, K.J. struggled with his jumper (1-5 from long range), but he was playing above his station amongst the trees in the Knicks' painted area. His lone rebound was on the offensive end (which he stuck back for a deuce), and he punched home a thunderous dunk late in the first quarter; a shocking display of athleticism from the smallest player on the Hornets roster.
Charles Lee praised the rookie in his post game media availability.
“He gave us a great boost on the defensive side and also offensively. He was just a player out there the whole night. I think he grew from the experience he got last time versus Orlando where I thought he brought it defensively, and offensively he was trying to find his footing. Tonight, he was really engaged, brought a physicality with him, another level of competitiveness. Offensively, I thought he did a great job of making the Knicks have to honor him. He was playing a little bit of pick-and-roll, driving and kicking to some guys, so I loved the boost that he gave us on the court, and I also think just to our emotion as well. It was a great mental boost, too.”
The future is bright in Charlotte. Every time the Hornets touch the floor, a young player shines. LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Tidjane Salaün, and company have fans of the team dreaming of what is to come when (or if) the team finally receives a clean bill of health.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Kemba Walker laughs about his scoring vs. LaMelo Ball's