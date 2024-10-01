Bringing Kemba Walker back to Charlotte was a "no-brainer" for Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee
Kemba Walker has the most impressive resume of any player that has donned the sharp Charlotte Hornets purple and teal uniforms. The jitterbug point guard leads the franchise in numerous historical statistics, most notably minutes played, three-pointers made, and total points. Soon after Walker announced his retirement from professional basketball this summer, he inked a deal to join Charles Lee's inaugural coaching staff with the franchise he spent a decade with.
According to the Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson, the decision to bring Walker back home to Charlotte was a "no-brainer."
When asked about what the Hornets legend brings to the coaching staff, Peterson discussed the first-time assistant coach glowingly. "Kemba, I mean, I feel like we got a steal, being able to get him to come in and get this coaching experience. I don't need to comment on the level of player that he is. But, his ability to connect with the guys and teach them not just on the court, but just, habits, right. What it takes to have a career like he did for that long has been really special. It's neat to see his growth as well from a coaching standpoint."
Professional basketball coaching circles are littered with former players, and Walker is just the latest in a long line of NBA stars to make his way to the coaching ranks. Still only 34-years-old, Walker's proximity in age to some of the Hornets key personnel has been huge in his quest to build relationships with them.
LaMelo Ball specifically spoke on his relationship with the former Hornets' guard who's footsteps he's following. "Kemba's a great dude. He's been to the crib, I've been to his crib, you know. I'm learning from him already." The relationship between those two could be key in Ball's development from one-time All Star to a consistent mainstay among the NBA's elite.
Walker's impact isn't just felt in the meeting rooms or on the chalkboard. The author of one of the greatest shots in Big East Tournament history can still get it done when he enters drills with Charlotte's current roster. Veteran Seth Curry, who knows first-hand what it was like to play against Walker in his prime, stated that the Hornets all-time leading scorer can still get buckets on command in between his moments of mentorship.
"Kemba's been great. His energy in the gym so far throughout September has been great. He's one of my favorite people in the league. Everyone loves him. I'm going to lean on him for any advice and wisdom he can provide...He can hang out in the locker room. He can hang out with the players as well. He's one of the best on the team as well."
"He's still got the first step. He's still quick. We do some drills where we're guarding the coaches and stuff, he'll turn the tween cross on and blow by some people. He'll show you some flashes here and there."
Curry couldn't only dole praise on his new coach. "I think the knee is holding him back sometimes though," he said in jest after his glowing review of Walker.
Curry wrapped up his media availability by saying what Hornets fans want to hear: "He's still Kemba, man." The franchise legend who delivered some jaw-dropping moments in an otherwise monotonous decade of Charlotte basketball deserves a chance to be a part of this franchise when it finally begins to win consistently. Mercifully, that same old Kemba is going to get that chance as an assitant coach, and the franchise is better off because of it.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Charlotte Hornets Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster
What's Holding Up Charlotte's Latest Trade?
Five Biggest Storylines Heading Into Hornets Training Camp