Kemba Walker, Muggsy Bogues believe current owners will win big with the Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets have new owners, new coaches, and a new front office. In the first year of all of that, the team is still 18-54 with 10 games remaining. Despite that, two former Hornets icons believe this is the regime that will produce something noteworthy in Charlotte.
Neither Kemba Walker nor Muggsy Bogues ever won it all with the Hornets (no one has), but they know more success than most players in the organization's history. Bogues had three playoff runs, including one that lasted nine games in 1992-1993. Walker had two runs in the postseason with Charlotte, including the last one in 2015-2016.
They both believe success is coming with new ownership. Bogues said, "[New ownership is] committed. Truly committed, not only to bring a championship, premier-type of franchise here, but they're also committed to uplifting the community."
Walker added, "They care. They want to make the city great, which we all appreciate... I want to see this place go to the top. That's one of the reasons why I came back. I'm excited for the future, to build with these guys, get us better, and get the Hornets back on. I know the city is ready."
The Hornets have never really been a premier franchise, and you'd be forgiven for thinking the current roster doesn't have the bones of something great. Injuries have played a role, but 18-54 is 18-54 no matter which way you slice it. That said, the front office has been very committed to stockpiling future assets and really building a team the right way.
It may take some times, most rebuilds do, but the ownership tandem of Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin seem committed to getting there soon. Walker and Bogues have bought in on that idea.
