Tidjane Salaün is starting to come into form for the Hornets
One word: Potential.
When the Charlotte Hornets drafted forward Tidjane Salaün out of France, that's the word that came to mind; they knew they were getting a raw player with a high ceiling. The output was not going to be great at first, but it was a long-term move.
The output was not great at first at all. For the first five months of the season, Salaün looked like a complete head-scratcher of a selection. The Hornets rookie was averaging 5.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 43 games between October and February. He shot a lowly 30.5% from the field and 27.0% from three, as well.
So, not great. The fanbase also was not exactly happy with the output, as players drafted behind him such as Matas Buzelis and Donovan Clingan were shining for their respective teams.
It's started to look better, though.
In six games since March 2nd, Tidjane has averaged 7.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists, while shooting 53.8% from the field and 52.9% from three.
To say Salaün has impressed lately would be an understatement. The 19-year-old forward's confidence has never looked higher. He is taking pull-up threes, not hesitating on catch-and-shoots, and drawing charges as well.
It truly feels like watching a different player from only a few months ago, and that is in large part to Charles Lee and Jeff Peterson's development program, and of course the Greensboro Swarm.
Salaün has also been dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of several games with both the Swarm and Hornets this month, so it does leave a question as to whether or not what we are seeing is the best he can do.
No matter what, the rookie is starting to impress.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Puma releases new LaMelo Ball x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shoes
Magic edge Hornets to pull off the four-game series season sweep
Moussa Diabate is making life difficult for Charles Lee, but in a good way
LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams named among NBA's top 10 realistic offseason trade pieces