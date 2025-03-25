Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. has no shortage of self-confidence
Thanks to some injuries and the general growth of a second-year player, Nick Smith Jr. has jumped from 14.1 minutes per game in 51 games (no starts) to 22.6 minutes per game in 52 games (25 starts) this season. In turn, everything but his three-point shooting has gone up.
Smith Jr. hasn't taken a leap to stardom but has cemented himself as a key role player for the Charlotte Hornets. They are one of the worst teams in the NBA this season at 18-53, but Smith has improved on his rookie season. He believes this is only the beginning and that he's destined for stardom.
"I've put a lot of work in my game," Smith Jr. said. "I have high expectations for myself when I put the work in. I’m going to get better naturally, and I’m still young. I still got a lot to learn. I’m gonna be good in this league for sure."
The overall numbers are somewhat uninspiring. A 39.3% shooting percentage (33.1% from three) isn't an encouraging number. His field goal percentage is 0.2% better than last year, but that's still below the league average. However, as of late, Smith Jr. seems to have found his game.
In the last six games, he's averaging over 15 points per game off the bench. His shooting splits are excellent. He's at 45.8% from the floor, and he is shooting an impressive, scorching 48.6% from three-point range.
Smith Jr. was a late first-round pick last year and he spent some time in the G-League and didn't play as much during his rookie year, but he has improved in virtually every category this year. His points are up by 3.6 points per game. Smith Jr. is averaging one full assist more than he did last year.
The Hornets haven't had any success this year, and they've had to shift their focus to the future earlier than they'd have hoped. To his credit, the second-year guard is doing his best to showcase what he can do as part of that future.
