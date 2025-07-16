Kemba Walker snubbed as greatest Hornets player ever
Who is the greatest Charlotte Hornets player of all time? Many would say Kemba Walker.
He's got the most points scored in franchise history by a decent margin. He has the most minutes with the franchise, the most shots made, the most threes, the most free throws, the most win shares, the most offensive win shares, the most value over replacement player, the most offensive box plus/minus, and more.
He's also among the franchise leaders in rebounds, assists, and steals. He kept the Hornets relevant almost entirely on his own for years, climbing up the all-time leaderboards and morphing into a true NBA star, making four All-Star teams and one All-NBA team.
And yet, according to Bleacher Report, he's not the franchise's GOAT, or greatest of all time. Apparently, that honor belongs to Alonzo Mourning, who only played three seasons with Charlotte and is better known as a member of the Miami Heat.
Dan Favale said, "Three seasons with the Charlotte Hornets is all it takes for Alonzo Mourning to grab the franchise's GOAT crown." The fact that he's best known for his Heat years "says a lot about the organization's overarching history," Favale added.
"Even now, Mourning remains the Hornets' all-time leader in blocks and is one of just four players to make multiple All-Star games while repping Charlotte. He joins Larry Johnson, Glen Rice, and Kemba Walker, none of whom cracked our top 100," Favale concluded.
The argument here is faulty, though. Is Alonzo Mourning a better all-time NBA player than Walker? Sure, but that has nothing to do with the team's GOAT in this argument. The best player to ever wear a Hornets uniform is not necessarily the team's best-ever player. Tony Parker wore a Hornets uniform, but he isn't the franchise's GOAT.
Walker carried the team for several years with very little help, and, as mentioned above, he is, or was, the franchise leader in virtually every major category. As of now, he's the greatest Hornet/Bobcat ever, so this is a pretty glaring snub from Bleacher Report.
