Was waiving Josh Okogie the right move for the Hornets?
After agreeing to move back the deadline, the Charlotte Hornets ultimately decided to waive Josh Okogie on Tuesday. The guard was set to make nearly $8 million in non-guaranteed money on the final year of his contract, but he's now going to be a free agent.
Was this the right move for the Hornets? Unfortunately, it was the only real move they could make. They had too many guaranteed roster spots already, making Okogie the odd man out and the easiest person to move on from.
They could've traded him, but they had virtually no leverage. Why would a team offer up draft capital for a player the Hornets literally can't keep? The end result was always the most likely, and now it's come to fruition.
It was, however, probably not the smartest move. Okogie was quietly very good for Charlotte, albeit in a very limited sample size due to injuries. He had the third-best defensive rating on the team, and that includes a player who played in just four games.
But he wasn't a one-way player. On offense, he had the fourth-best rating behind only Grant Williams, Malachi Flynn, and LaMelo Ball. He had the third-best net rating. He appeared poised to be a major diamond in the rough from the Nick Richards trade, but injuries kept him off the floor, and now he's a free agent.
Because the Hornets brought in so many players, they had to do something, so it's hard to fault them. The other moves, namely getting Collin Sexton and Pat Connaughton, were so brilliant by Jeff Peterson, but they also filled up roster spots that Okogie then couldn't have. It was a tough situation, and this was one of the only realistic ways out.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
The Charlotte Hornets have made their decision on Josh Okogie
NBA analyst has silly criticism for Kon Knueppel in Summer League
Charlotte Hornets sign former Celtics forward Drew Peterson to a two-way deal
NBA Power Rankings: Way-too-early list buries Hornets despite good offseason