Was waiving Josh Okogie the right move for the Hornets?

The Hornets cut bait half a season after trading for the guard.

Mar 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Okogie (12) puts a spin move on Orlando Magic forward Caleb Houstan (2) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Okogie (12) puts a spin move on Orlando Magic forward Caleb Houstan (2) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
After agreeing to move back the deadline, the Charlotte Hornets ultimately decided to waive Josh Okogie on Tuesday. The guard was set to make nearly $8 million in non-guaranteed money on the final year of his contract, but he's now going to be a free agent.

Was this the right move for the Hornets? Unfortunately, it was the only real move they could make. They had too many guaranteed roster spots already, making Okogie the odd man out and the easiest person to move on from.

They could've traded him, but they had virtually no leverage. Why would a team offer up draft capital for a player the Hornets literally can't keep? The end result was always the most likely, and now it's come to fruition.

It was, however, probably not the smartest move. Okogie was quietly very good for Charlotte, albeit in a very limited sample size due to injuries. He had the third-best defensive rating on the team, and that includes a player who played in just four games.

But he wasn't a one-way player. On offense, he had the fourth-best rating behind only Grant Williams, Malachi Flynn, and LaMelo Ball. He had the third-best net rating. He appeared poised to be a major diamond in the rough from the Nick Richards trade, but injuries kept him off the floor, and now he's a free agent.

Because the Hornets brought in so many players, they had to do something, so it's hard to fault them. The other moves, namely getting Collin Sexton and Pat Connaughton, were so brilliant by Jeff Peterson, but they also filled up roster spots that Okogie then couldn't have. It was a tough situation, and this was one of the only realistic ways out.

Zach Roberts
