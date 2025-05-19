Kevin Durant shuts down Hornets fan asking him to come to Charlotte
The Hornets are not a team that would attract many players in free agency, especially not a superstar player like Kevin Durant.
However, one fan on social media tried to recruit Durant to Charlotte with a tweet referencing the failure of the Brooklyn Nets superteam just a couple of seasons ago, implying Durant could make things better if he joined the Hornets.
Durant has always been known to be very active on social media and respond to fans or media members and that trend continued as he had a hilarious response to the fan wanting him to come to Charlotte.
Both Phoenix and Charlotte are in different directions for their respective teams currently, but they did share one thing in common, they didn't make the playoffs.
The Hornets are looking to build through their youth, while the Suns are attempting to contend with aging stars, which has failed miserably.
For Durant, he's looking to win and compete for championships at 36 years old, but Phoenix doesn't seem to be the place that's going to happen, nor is Charlotte.
Durant is expected to request a trade this off-season from the Suns, and it seems like there's already a hint that the Hornets won't be one of the teams he will be looking to be traded to, which is what everyone already could've suspected.
Although the Hornets wouldn't likely be interested in Durant due to his age and the Hornets' plans to add youth to the roster, there's a good chance that Jeff Peterson and Hornets management would be involved in a trade surrounding the superstar in some way.
Peterson has been smart at jumping into trades as the third team to help facilitate deals between teams, so it works out with matching of salaries of sorts. Don't be surprised if you hear the Hornets' name in a Durant trade, but not as the one dealing for him.
