Grant Williams posts promising video of recovery on social media
After only sixteen games, Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee, and a torn meniscus in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Williams, 26, had been averaging 10.4 points per game up until that point. He was a valuable member of Charles Lee's rotation, with the Hornets going 6-10 before the former Vol went down in late November.
An ACL injury alone typically takes around nine months to recover, and with the torn meniscus it was expected that Grant would likely miss part of the start of the 2025-26 season. He had a successful surgery in December, which puts the full recovery time in around October to November.
On Monday, Williams posted a promising video on social media. The video is of the Hornets forward taking corner threes, a spot on the court where Grant prides himself in his abilities.
Williams shot 5/16 (31%) from the corner last season before going down with injury. The season before, he shot 36.8%, however, he shot 51.1% from the left corner. Grant's catch and shoot abilities, mixed with his talent as a screener and defender, made his loss to the team detrimental.
