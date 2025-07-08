The Hornets continue winning the Pat Connaughton trade after Vasilije Micic buyout
The Charlotte Hornets got Vasilije Micic back from the Phoenix Suns as salary-matching in the Mark Williams deal and promptly flipped him to the Milwaukee Bucks for Pat Connaughton and two second-round picks.
Getting two seconds and the better player in the deal was already a big win for GM Jeff Peterson, but the latest move by Milwaukee makes it an even bigger win. They just bought out Micic so he can go overseas to play basketball, meaning the Hornets got a player and two picks for someone who won't even play in the NBA this season.
Micic is headed back to Europe to play, and he was likely going to do that regardless of whether the Hornets had traded for him. He didn't have a stellar time playing in Charlotte or with the Phoenix Suns last year, and European basketball suits him better at this point.
The Bucks did get some salary cap breathing room, which is why they made this move in the first place. But ultimately, the Hornets got a capable wing player who can shoot (Connaughton's a career 35.6% shooter from deep) as well as future draft capital. That's a huge win, but especially considering that they could've just as easily gotten nothing out of Micic except a cog to make the Williams trade go through.
So far, Peterson has proven to be a savvy trader. He's turned players that weren't working out or were headed elsewhere anyway into a boatload of draft picks. In essence, Peterson has turned Williams, Micic, and Cody Martin into Pat Connaughton, three first-round picks, and two second-round picks.
Connaughton, because of his expiring contract and the glut of guards the Hornets have, could end up being bought out. He could also be traded, bringing back even more value. Either way, this was a highly successful move for Charlotte.
