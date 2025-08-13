Are the Hornets building a new version of the Warriors?
The Charlotte Hornets are hoping that they are finally done toiling away in the NBA lottery. After missing the playoffs for the ninth straight season, they decided to trade for a flurry of veteran players.
Adding Collin Sexton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Mason Plumlee, and Pat Connaughton signals that they are looking to take a step out of being in the running for the top pick every single year.
Next year is the year to make the playoffs with both the Pacers and the Celtics expected to take a step back with Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum out with torn Achilles.
The Hornets are building a lighter version of what the Warriors already have
While the Hornets aren't planning on returning to the top of the lottery, they very well might since most of their top players are still young. They might have one more top draft pick coming.
The Hornets have started building a roster with a lot of shooting at almost every position. LaMelo Ball and Kon Knueppel are trying to be the Eastern Conference version of the Splash Brothers.
Grant Williams is essentially the Draymond Green-type of player from a trash-talking perspective, although he's not nearly as good a player. Still, every team needs one guy with an edge.
Charlotte has a long way to go before they are able to build even something close to what the Warriors have out West. They have players off the bench who complement what the best players on the roster do.
The Charlotte Hornets need guys to stay healthy to grow their Warriors-like roster
The Hornets don't have that kind of depth on the team yet. They need Knueppel to hit as a draft pick, and they need both Ball and Brandon Miller to stay healthy, too
Ball is a dynamic passer and has in-the-gym range, but he must be more consistent on defense. Miller has to turn into a Swiss Army knife on both ends of the floor.
If Collin Sexton can be great off the bench, the Hornets have a shot at becoming a very poor man's Warriors. That should be enough to make the playoffs next year.
