Kon Knueppel set to make his Summer League debut tonight
With the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets selected Kon Knueppel, a 6'5 wing out of Duke University.
Knueppel averaged 14.4 points in his first and only season with the Blue Devils, shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.6% from deep. The Milwaukee native was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team and the All-ACC Second Team, as well as won ACC tournament MVP.
The Hornets selection of Knueppel was of severe debate. The franchise selected Tidjane Salaun with the sixth overall pick last summer, which came to the suprise and disappointment of many. After a rough rookie season, it was clear the Hornets needed to hit on their top pick, and would need someone who was extremely safe.
Baylor's VJ Edgecombe seemed like the selection for weeks, until Rutgers' Ace Bailey tanked his draft stock resulting in Edgecombe to be selected with the pick ahead of the Hornets. Bailey had both a talent and personality risk, and although his ceiling could see him as a top fifteen player in basketball, everything else was too much of a risk for Jeff Peterson to select.
The squad went with the safe option in Duke's Kon Knueppel, who has been viewed as a high ceiling player. While Knueppel is not as talented defensively as Edgecombe, he is a far more polished offensive prospect already, and can come in and impact the Hornets on day one.
The Hornets belief in Knueppel stems from Peterson's front office group, who were searching for "high character" players throughout the draft process. While many around the league believed that the Hornets interest in Knueppel was a smokescreen for a suprise selection of Ace Bailey, the team was set on selecting Knueppel if Edgecombe was not available at four.
Kon's 40% shooting is of immediate impact for the Hornets. The squad, who's offense is heavily influenced by the three ball, was bottom five in the NBA last season in three point percentage. Knueppel was one of the best shooters in all of college basketball, and will help make life easier for LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
His debut tonight will be at 7:00 PM on ESPN against the Utah Jazz.
