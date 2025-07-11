NBA analyst makes bold claim: Kon Knueppel isn't built for Summer League
Summer League is the first chance for Charlotte Hornets fans to see what they've got with Kon Knueppel. After taking a risk by selecting a high-floor player rather than someone with a high ceiling, it's almost time to see what Knueppel can bring to the table at the NBA level.
Unfortunately, Summer League might not be a good place for Knueppel. He was ranked outside the top 10 in terms of must-watch prospects for the summer, which may be a little surprising for a top-five pick. However, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report has a good reason for the snub.
"Summer league games are often controlled by ball-dominant, isolation creators. That isn't Knueppel's game. His three-ball punched his NBA ticket, and his advanced feel and secondary playmaking helped elevate him on the draft board," he said.
"While Charlotte figures to tap into his on-ball creation as much as it can, his limited length and explosiveness could render him rather ineffective in that role," Buckley added. "If he's operating as a shooter who makes the connecting plays that help his team but don't necessarily jump off the screen, then he's someone worth monitoring but not quite a must-watch in this environment."
The Hornets brought him in to draw spacing away from Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball and to be on the receiving end of passes from Ball. That's not going to happen in Summer League, where the Hornets just don't have a creator like that. That could make it hard for Knueppel to thrive, so keep that in mind if the numbers aren't what fans might've hoped for.
