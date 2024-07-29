LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Other Charlotte Hornets' Future Awards Odds
Future bettings odds offer a valuable look into future prognostications of the NBA. For example, the Charlotte Hornets over under win total is projected by Draft Kings Sportsbook at 29.5. The sports gambling hub sees an increase of ~8 wins from last year, but still thinks Charlotte will fall short of their first NBA playoff berth since 2016.
On a micro level, individual player odds paint a picture of the athlete’s standing amongst their peers. Multiple Hornets are showing up on early odds for 2024 awards. On Draft Kings, LaMelo Ball is among those with odds to win the league’s MVP honors. His +70000 price is the same as 18 other players including Kyrie Irving, Karl Anthony-Towns, and Mikal Bridges. Ball also sits at +8000 to win the league’s newest award, Clutch Player of the Year. Those aren't the only awards Ball is on the early odds list for.
The Hornets' starting point guard is listed by Draft Kings Sportbook at +3500 to win the association’s Most Improved Player award, the 17th best odds for the accolade. The youngest Ball brother is tied with divisional rival Paolo Banchero and Jalen Green at that price. He is not the lone Hornet on the list. Brandon Miller and Josh Green are also listed at +10000 to win Most Improved player. Miller and Green’s odds are level with the likes of Alperen Sengun, Josh Hart, Herb Jones, and more than ten other players. Tre Mann boasts a +20000 price to win Most Improved Player, the second worst on the board only ahead of Jarred Vanderbilt.
Green and Mann also show up on the early list of Sixth Man of the Year candidates. Green (+7000) is likely to start in the Hornets backcourt alongside LaMelo Ball, meaning his chances of winning this award may be gone before they even start. Mann (+8000) showed great potential in last year’s starting lineup, but his microwave scoring game is built for a full-time bench role.
The newest coach of the Charlotte Hornets, Charles Lee, should be near the top of the Coach of the Year odds in my opinion. A first-time new head coach with an up and coming, talented roster is the perfect spot for him to rise his franchise above their station and shock prognosticators on his way to winning the award as a rookie head coach. His +5000 odds rank 23rd of the 30 coaches across the NBA, a price that is worth taking a look at.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Read more about the Charlotte Hornets
Hornets Agree To Two-Way Deal with Moussa Diabate
Roundtable: Over or Under? A Win Totals Prediction for the Charlotte Hornets