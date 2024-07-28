Roundtable: Over or Under? A Win Totals Prediction for the Charlotte Hornets
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Charlotte Hornets' projected win total is 29.5. Today, a few members of our Hornets On SI staff give their predictions on whether or not the Hornets will exceed that number.
Schuyler Callihan: Over by a smidge
This roster is lightyears better than anything the Hornets threw out on the floor a year ago. There's more experience, an emphasis on defense, and more depth. Obviously, this thing starts and ends with the health of LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams. If they can stay on the floor, this team can make the play-in tournament or perhaps avoid the play-in by securing a spot in the top six. 29.5 is a bit too low for me, but I don't think they fly over this projected total. 32, maybe 34 wins seems realistic with the uncertainties with the overall health of the roster.
Sam Dracula: Slightly Under
Charlotte should comfortably finish above Detroit, Brooklyn, and Washington in the Eastern Conference. The question for me is whether they have enough manpower to enter the Play-In conversation. I don't think they do. There are far too many players with availability concerns. While they made some smart additions to the roster, the rotation depth isn’t there. I suspect the organization isn’t motivated to make the playoffs anyway, considering they lose their first-round pick if they’re out of the lottery.
Carson Cash: Over
I am once again convinced the Charlotte Hornets will shock the world. I don't want to predict another season full of injuries and if Charlotte is healthy, talent shouldn't be a question. This is a legit complete roster headlined by a star playmaker (LaMelo Ball) and a young shotmaker (Brandon Miller). I think we saw over the summer league how Charles Lee is getting this team to buy in: from 7-1, practically the entire roster on the bench supporting, or the defensive effort that was evident throughout all games. Fans this season should expect one of the most built rosters of recent Hornets times and (hopefully) watching Ball and Miller become one of the best young duos that makes Charlotte a top league pass team once again.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS
Draymond Green Takes Shot at Hornets When Talking About His Future
The King of Queen City: It Doesn't Have to be LaMelo Ball vs. Brandon Miller