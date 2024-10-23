Hornets' young stars LaMelo Ball & Brandon Miller earn high praise from within the organization
Heading into the 2024-25 season, the Charlotte Hornets' young backcourt of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller is getting a lot of love from teammate Miles Bridges and the team's majority owners, Rick Schnall, and Gabe Plotkin.
On the Club 520 podcast with Jeff Teague, Miles Bridges shared his excitement about the duo, saying, "We got two young killers in LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. For me, I'm not saying I'm taking a back seat, but at the same time, I know my role with the team."
Bridges, who averaged 20 points last season, made it clear he’s still a big part of the team but understands that Ball and Miller are the future stars.
Schnall and Plotkin echoed that excitement when they sat down with Sam Farber on the Hornets Hive Cast.
"When you start with the backcourt of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, that's your 6'8 shooting guard, then you get your 6'8 point guard... to have a backcourt like that, that has great range and shoots the ball, you're going to see a lot of really fun, exciting evenings here."
With Ball entering his fifth season and Miller coming off a strong rookie campaign, there’s plenty of optimism around the Hornets.
Ball, who averaged 23.9 points, 8.0 assists, and 5.1 rebounds last season, will be looking to stay healthy with his new ankle braces. Meanwhile, Miller, who averaged 17.3 points as a rookie, is expected to take a big step forward flashing his scoring ability during the preseason.
The Hornets are focused on building a winning culture and letting their young stars shine, and fans can expect plenty of highlights from this backcourt duo.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Simulated results of the Charlotte Hornets' upcoming season on NBA 2K25
Vasilije Micic praises Tre Mann, sees bright future for the Hornets
Why Didn't Tre Mann Receive an Extension?
Is LaMelo Ball a top 3 guard in the NBA? Miles Bridges thinks so