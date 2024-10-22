Hornets mock trade: B/R proposal sends Western Conference star to Charlotte in swap with Miles Bridges
There are two divergent paths that could define the Charlotte Hornets season. One path, the more likely of the two, is the path of selling as February's trade deadline nears. Charlotte owes a lottery protected first round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, and a couple of extra losses down the stretch would allow the Hornets to add one more high-end piece to their core of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Tidjane Salaün, and Mark Williams.
The other path, the more desirable one for fans, would see Charlotte become buyers at the deadline. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes that in that scenario, Charlotte would take a swing at trading for a former NBA All-Star: Brandon Ingram.
Buckley's proposal to send Brandon Ingram to Charlotte
Charlotte Hornets receive: Brandon Ingram
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Miles Bridges, Nick Richards, a 2027 first-round pick (top-two protected, via DAL), a 2029 second-round pick (via DEN) and a 2030 second-round pick (via DEN)
The reasoning behind the proposed deal is sound. Here's what Buckley has to say: "Should the Hornets show some early signs of life—the above trade couldn't happen before Dec. 15—they might consider forking over a few assets to bring the North Carolina native and former Duke star back home. Even if you grant Charlotte the best-case scenarios for LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Mark Williams, this roster might still need another perimeter scorer and shot-creator to take the next step.
Ingram, the No. 2 pick of the 2016 draft, checks those boxes about as well as anyone on the trade market can. He hasn't lingered on the trade market for a lack of talent; he's one of only 13 players to average at least 20 points and four assists in each of the last five seasons. His issues as a trade target stem from his upcoming free agency and a laundry list of injury issues behind him."
The proposed price is steep. Trading Nick Richards and not receiving another big man in return would leave Charlotte's front court with a massive hole, but that's business when you trade for a scorer like Ingram. The improvement over Miles Bridges (a good player in his own right) would be massive. Ingram's three-level scoring ability would be a perfect release valve for Ball and Miller on offense. He struggles defensively, but Ingram's length affords him the ability to take on opposing players of all shapes and sizes.
This move is a bold one, and one that is antithetical to the slow building process that Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee have committed to thus far. A trade for Ingram would accelerate the Hornets timeline tenfold, and for a team that hasn't made the playoffs in nearly a decade...why not take the home run swing?
